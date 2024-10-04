Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

