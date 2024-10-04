Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.67 and traded as high as $72.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 8,098 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.