Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $25.63. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 333,093 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.