Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.58 and traded as low as $28.37. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 814,888 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after buying an additional 938,762 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.