Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Holdings Lowered by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group reduced its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

