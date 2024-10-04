Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
