Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQMG. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

