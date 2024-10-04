Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 16,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,454. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.