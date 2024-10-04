Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Stock Position Increased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MRA Advisory Group owned about 0.22% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IHYF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

