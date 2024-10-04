Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.09 and last traded at $116.98, with a volume of 30634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,276,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

