Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.09 and last traded at $116.98, with a volume of 30634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
