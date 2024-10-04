Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

