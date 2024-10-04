Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

