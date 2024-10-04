Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.2% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. 5,400,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

