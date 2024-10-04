Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPGP traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. 124,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,788. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

