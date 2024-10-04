Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Increased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

