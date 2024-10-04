Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 53894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

