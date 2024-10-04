Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 322,217 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 509,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 229,826 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,712,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 34,578 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1478 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.