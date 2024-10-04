Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 3rd (BILI, CAL, FMNB, FRPH, GNRC, KB, PRGS, SLGN, STBA, ULBI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 3rd:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Get Bilibili Inc alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.