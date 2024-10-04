Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI):

9/24/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

