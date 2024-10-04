Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 4th (AFRM, AIR, AMN, AMZN, ANGO, APLE, BHVN, CBOE, CNMD, DIN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 4th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) target price on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.30 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $298.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VP (LON:VP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 950 ($12.71) price target on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $186.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

