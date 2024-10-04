Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 4th (AFRM, AIR, AMN, AMZN, ANGO, APLE, BHVN, CBOE, CNMD, DIN)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 4th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) target price on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.30 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $298.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VP (LON:VP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 950 ($12.71) price target on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $186.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

