Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica (TEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefónica (NYSE: TEF):

10/4/2024 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

