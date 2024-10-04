Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica (TEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefónica (NYSE: TEF):
- 10/4/2024 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/26/2024 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
