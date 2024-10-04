Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Concentrix (CNXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC):

10/3/2024 – Concentrix was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2024 – Concentrix is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Concentrix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Concentrix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Concentrix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Concentrix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Concentrix was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

CNXC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $136,075. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

