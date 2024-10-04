Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/23/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $164.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $183.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $186.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

