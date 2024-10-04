Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently:

10/3/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

8/15/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.