Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) recently:

10/1/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/5/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.59. 74,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,099. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

