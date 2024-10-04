Investors Purchase High Volume of Amkor Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 25,031 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,060 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 77.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,379,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.27. 655,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,067. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

