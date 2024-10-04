Investors Purchase High Volume of MicroStrategy Call Options (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 279,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 105,205 call options.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $10.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.00. 10,333,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,173,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

