Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 280,493 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical volume of 207,470 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 57,751,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,458,727. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

