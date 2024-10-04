Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average volume of 2,588 call options.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,499. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,791,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 585,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.