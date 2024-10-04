Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 264.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.05.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

