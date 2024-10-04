ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 51,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 82,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
ioneer Trading Down 6.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.
ioneer Company Profile
ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.
