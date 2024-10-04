Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $30.70. Ipsen shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 1,298 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.
