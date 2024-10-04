Iris Energy Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.