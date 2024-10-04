iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.