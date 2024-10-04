iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,489,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,983 shares.The stock last traded at $53.15 and had previously closed at $53.42.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
