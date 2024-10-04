iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,489,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,983 shares.The stock last traded at $53.15 and had previously closed at $53.42.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,378,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

