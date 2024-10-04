iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 219,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 158,859 shares.The stock last traded at $48.62 and had previously closed at $48.85.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

