iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

