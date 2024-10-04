iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.66 and last traded at C$19.67. Approximately 2,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.