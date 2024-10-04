iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,539,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 1,200,708 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,447,000 after acquiring an additional 451,382 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

