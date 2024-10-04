iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $76.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

