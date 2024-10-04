iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Client Services LLC’s Largest Position

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $570.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

