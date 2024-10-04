iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.67. The company has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.