iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.64. 2,433,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The company has a market cap of $496.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

