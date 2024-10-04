iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

