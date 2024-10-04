iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

