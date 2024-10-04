iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 162,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,656,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,548,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.