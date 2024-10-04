iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

