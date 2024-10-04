iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMGF opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $696.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.