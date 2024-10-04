iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

