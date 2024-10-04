iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Raised by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,947. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

