iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,987,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,374 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.52.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $3,594,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

